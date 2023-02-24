Amberpet dog attack: Police book case

The police sought legal opinion on Tuesday on the incident before proceeding with a detailed investigation.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:25 PM, Fri - 24 February 23

The police sought legal opinion on Tuesday on the incident before proceeding with a detailed investigation.

Hyderabad: Five days after Pradeep, a four-year-old boy was mauled to death by a pack of street dogs near his father’s workplace at Amberpet, the police on Friday booked a case under section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and took up formal investigation.

The Amberpet police sought legal opinion on Tuesday on the incident before proceeding with a detailed investigation. Following legal opinion, the case was registered.

However, the police have not named any person responsible for the death of the child and said based on further evidence obtained during the course of the investigation, necessary action will be taken.

The incident occurred on Sunday afternoon at Amberpet 6 Number area when Pradeep went out of the automobile workshop, where his father K Gangadhar works as a security guard, when he was attacked by dogs.