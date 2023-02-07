SATS chief delighted with sports budget

Dr Ediga Anjaneya Goud thanked the government for allotting Rs 134.80 cr for sports in the 2023-24 Budget

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:00 PM, Tue - 7 February 23

Hyderabad: The Sports Authority of Telangana State (SATS) chairman Dr Ediga Anjaneya Goud thanked the government for allotting Rs 134.80 cr for sports in the 2023-24 Budget. He said that the amount is Rs 53 crore more compared to Rs 81.01 cr allocated to the last financial year.

In this, the major chunk of Rs 45 cr was allocated for Telangana Kreeda Pranganam, Rs 30 cr to the construction of stadia and modernisation of sports facilities, Rs 15 cr for the grants to sports associations and cash incentives to sports persons, Rs 20.74 cr to assistance to SATS, Rs 7.53 cr for Telangana State Sports School and 16.53 cr for the TS Sports Schools in Warangal and Karimnagar.

SATS Chief lauded the government for showing special interest in sports in allotting the budget and hoped the move will develop sports in the State. “We have an increased budget of Rs 53 cr from last year. The amount will help build new stadia, facilities, and sports associations. The amount will also be used to develop sports schools in Warangal, Karimnagar and other sports schools,” said Anjaneya Goud.