Satya clinches Inter-School Table Tennis title

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:45 PM, Wed - 20 July 22

Table tennis player Nikhat Bhanu playing during the inaugural match.

Hyderabad: A Satya of Oakridge International School defeated K Shrestha Reddy 3-1 in the senior girls final of the Inter-School Table Tennis Tournament held at the Little Flower High School, Abids, Hyderabad on Wednesday.

In the junior girls category, Satya Aspathi of Pallavi Model School downed Aniyah Anand of Little Flower High School 3-2 to clinch gold. A total of 150 students from 30 schools are participating in the tournament.

Results: Finals: Senior Girls: A Satya bt K Shrestha Reddy 3-1; Juniors: Girls: Satya Aspathi bt Aniyah Anand 3-2; Boys: Akshay bt Jaffer Hussain 3-1; Cadet Girls: Gayatri bt Mahima 3-0; Boys: Vinolith bt Raj Kumar 3-0; Semifinals: Senior Boys: Jatin Dev bt Tarun 3-1, M Arush Reddy bt Shaurya Raj Saxena 3-2; Junior Boys: Jaffer Hussain bt M Devansh Singh 3-2; Junior Boys Quarterfinals : Akshay bt Suhaan Ratnam 3-2, B Manohar bt Sree Anish 3-2, Jaffar Hussain bt M Dharmateja 3-2, M Devansh Singh bt Vevaan Bhatia 3-2.