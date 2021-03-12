SATYA MicroCapital felicitates women entrepreneurs

The event recognised women whose significant efforts have worked towards fulfilling the government’s vision of Atma Nirbhar Bharat.

Hyderabad: SATYA MicroCapital Ltd. paid tribute to the mother of Indian Microfinance Industry, Late Vijayalakshmi Das, and felicitated women entrepreneurs nestled at the grassroots level on the occasion of International Women’s Day celebrations held recently. The event recognised women whose significant efforts have worked towards fulfilling the government’s vision of Atma Nirbhar Bharat.

The event was constituted and executed as homage to late Vijayalakshmi Das and was attended by more than 2,000 people virtually along with a physical presence of over 200 participants, according to a press release.

Deepa Malik, an Indian Athlete and the first Indian woman to win a medal in Paralympic Games and Summer Paralympics, and New Delhi MP Meenakshi Lekhi participated as chief guests. SATYA MicroCapital Ltd, MD, CIO & CEO, Vivek Tiwari said, “It is a privilege to honour women who are trailblazing the microfinance space.”