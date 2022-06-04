Satyavathi Rathod inaugurates ‘Bruhat Palleprakruthi Vanam’ at Chalvai in Mulugu

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:54 PM, Sat - 4 June 22

Mulugu: Tribal welfare minister Satyavathi Rathod has inaugurated a ‘Bruhat Palleprakruthi Vanam’ at Chalvai village of Govindaraopet mandal in the district on Saturday as part of the 5th phase ‘Palle Pragathi’ programme. This rural park was developed in eight acres of the land, and 5,440 saplings were planted at the park, according to the officials.

Speaking on the occasion, she has directed the officials concerned to develop a walking track at the park for the benefit of the walkers and take steps for beautification of the park. Later, she also inaugurated a rural stadium developed at the village. “The State government is taking many steps for the development of the villages and thandas in the State. As a part of it, rural parks, laying CC roads and also construction of the stadiums is being taken up,” she said.

She urged the youth to make use of the facilities availability at the stadium and hone their skills in sports and games to become national level players. She has also interacted with the workers of the NREGA at the Bruhat Palleprakruthi vanam, and played volleyball at the stadium. Later, Satyavathi Rathid laid foundations for the construction of the community kitchen sheds at Gauraramgadda at Chalvai village, and at the Gattamma temple in Incherla village.

The minister also participated in the Gram Sabha held at Jangalapalli village. At the request of the local women, she has promised to sanction Rs 15 lakhs for the construction of the community hall at the Jangalapalli village. She urged the local people’s representatives to actively involve themselves in the Palle Pragathi programme to be held till June 18. Mahabubabad MP Maloth Kavitha, Mulugu ZP chairman Kusuma Jagadeesh, District Collector S Krishna Aditya, Additional Collector (Local Bodies) Ila Tripathi, DRO K Rama Devi and others attended the programme.