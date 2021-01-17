Satyavathi Rathod to distribute sarees to Anganwadi staff

Beside Satyavathi Rathod, Ministers Mohammed Mahmood Ali and T Srinivas Yadav will also participate in the programme

By | Published: 8:27 pm

Hyderabad: Minister for Tribal, Women and Child Welfare Satyavathi Rathod will be distributing uniform sarees to Anganwadi Teachers and Anganwadi Helpers working on Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) project in Hyderabad district.

The event will be held on Monday from 10 am onwards at the premises of office of the Commissioner, Dept of WD&CW, Vengalrao Nagar, beside Madhura Nagar Metro Station, Pillar No C1468, Ameerpet, Hyderabad.

Beside Satyavathi Rathod, Ministers Mohammed Mahmood Ali and T Srinivas Yadav will also participate in the programme.

