Saudi and other parts of Gulf celebrate Independence Day

By Irfan Mohammed Updated On - 15 August 2024, 05:14 PM

National Flag

Jeddah: The NRI community across the Gulf Region on Thursday celebrated India’s 78th Independence Day with patriotic fervor.

The Indian missions and Indian Schools in the region celebrated the Independence Day by customary flag hoisting. Prior to Independence Day celebrations, ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign continued where scores of NRIs uploaded selfies with the national flag, posted their certificate of appreciation on social media platforms.

In Saudi Arabia’s port city Jeddah, newly appointed Consul General designate Fahad Khan Suri hoisted the National flag and read excerpts from the address to the nation by President Droupadi Murmu. The diplomat added that he will further cement the bond between the Indian community and the consulate.

A day prior to Independence Day, “Partition Horror Remembrance” was held at the consulate.

In Riyadh, Ambassador Suhel Ajaz Khan hoisted the National flag. He presented a certificate of appreciation to participants of the cultural event.

Indian employees working in various infrastructure projects in Neom in Tabuk and other places among others celebrated Indian Independence Day by cutting cake and distributing sweets. “We feel fascinated to celebrate Independence Day every year”, said Laxminarayana Chary, a civil engineer.

In Dubai, the tricolour was also hoisted by the Consul General Satish Sivan. He also participated in a special workers awareness campaign held at a local firm on the occasion. He interacted with the workers.

Similar varieties of celebrations were held at Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain and Oman according to reports.