Saudi, Kuwait resume international flights after temporary travel ban

Entry into Saudi Arabia by air, land and sea will resume at 11 am on Sunday, the Interior Ministry said in a statement carried by the official news agency, SPA

By | Published: 12:12 am 9:40 pm

Jeddah: Saudi Arabia and Kuwait have lifted the temporary travel ban imposed as a precautionary measure following the detection of a mutated type of Covid-19 in the UK and other countries.

Entry into Saudi Arabia by air, land and sea will resume at 11 am on Sunday, the Interior Ministry said in a statement carried by the official news agency, SPA.

Some restrictions include asking non-Saudis coming from the UK, South Africa, and other countries where the Covid-19 variant had been detected, to stay at least 14 days out of these countries before entering the Kingdom.

Kuwait also resumed operation of international flights on Saturday which was suspended for 10 days in the aftermath of the new variant of coronavirus in the UK.

Indians who have been stranded in Dubai for the last two weeks may resume their journey onward to Saudi Arabia and Kuwait since the ban has been lifted.

There is a ban on entry from India and some other countries into Saudi Arabia and Kuwait. The NRIs can travel to Dubai where they will have to spend 14 days prior to onward travel to Saudi Arabia and Kuwait.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .