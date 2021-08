SBI’s Anirudh slams century in A-1 Division league

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 6:01 pm

Hyderabad: Hyderabad coach Anirudh Singh struck 172 as State Bank of India posted 318 in 86.3 overs against Jai Hanuman on the second day of the three-day A-1 Division cricket league match on Wednesday. Jai Hanuman had made 277 in their first innings.

Brief scores

Group A: SCRSA 97 in 52.2 overs & 170/8 in 37.5 overs (vs Deccan Chronicle 166 in 67.4 overs (T Ravi Teja 58, Y Jagdeesh 5/25); Ensconse 249 in 77 overs & 51/10 in 11 overs vs Sporting Xi 314 in 69.2 overs (Tanmay Agarwal 93, Himalay Agarwal 53, Mir Jaweed Ali 57, Sagar Chaurasia 62, Syed Mehdi Hasan 5/81); UBI 134 in 48.5 overs & 104/4 in 26 overs (Sagar Sharma 3/25) vs AOC 298 in 83 overs (Shivam Tiwari 66, Nakul Varma 43, G Rahul Singh 80, Diwesh Pathania 60, C Durgesh 4/29); BDL 300/9 in 90 overs vs EMCC 263 in 85 overs (Mohul Bhowmick 100no, Aman Rao Perala 34, K Hima Teja 3/43); Jai Hanuman 277 in 87.2 overs vs SBI 318 in 86.3 overs (Anirudh Singh 172, Akash Bhandari 33, P Sri Hari 32, Vittal Anurag 3/39, K Sai Purnanand Rao 3/59)

Group B: Hyderabad Bottling 130 in 55.3 overs & 275/6 decl in 40 overs (M Abhirath Reddy 102, J Vinay Goud 53, Prateek 55no) vs Gemini Friends 171 in 46.3 overs (Kamal Sawariya 40, Aditya B 3/21) & 42/3 in 13 overs; Buddings Star 418 in 83.2 overs & 147/5 in 25 overs (K Nitesh Reddy 55) vs India Cements 191 in 482.2 overs (Nitish Challa 53, Saurabh Yadav 3 for 51, Gurmukhi Guru 5/51);

Central Excise 401/9 in 90 overs & 128/1 in 24 overs (M Pratyush Kumar 51 batting, Sumanth Kolla 37 batting) vs Zinda Tilismath 222 in 64 overs (Varun Vinod 51, M Radhakrishna 30, Shanmukha S Vihari 47, Manish G 3/43); MP Colts 463/6 in 90 overs & 52/1 in 9 overs vs R Dayanand 213 in 64.4 overs (K Vasista Karthikeya 65, T Santosh Goud 39, Praneeth Raj 3/32, G Gireesh Goud 4/56)

Group C: Sri Chakra 186 in 60.3 overs & 44/1 in 14 overs vs Apex Cc 415/8 in 90 overs (M Anirudh Yadav 94, Syed Firasuddin 50, S Dheeraj Goud 38, Arbaz Baig 107, M Siddu Nayak 50, N Shashank Yadav 3/85); Balaaji CC 309/9 in 90 overs & 229/7 in 37.2 overs (Paras Raj 67, M Siddharth Naidu 43, Geeta Krishna 70) vs Mahmood CC 113 in 43.4 overs (G Vidath 5/66); Charminar 341 in 82.2 overs & 1240 in 32.2 overs (Md Omer Rizwan 42, Akash Sana 5/31, P Venkatesh 4/13) vs Gouds XI 209/10 in 54 overs (Izaz Ali 48, CH Chandra Sekhar 78, Md Omer Rizwan 5/52, Md Adnan Ahmed 3/65); Jai Bhagwathi 270/10 in 72.3 overs & 65/3 in 13 overs vs Concorde CC 320 in 83.1 overs (A Vignesh Reddy 115, Tushar Tripathi 46, K Subhash Chandra 33, T Aryaman 3/34); Sportive CC 143 in 48.3 overs & 285/8 in 40 overs (Raju 31, Murugan Abhishek 84, DGJ Chaitanya 74) vs Khalsa CC 211 in 60.4 overs (K Prajwal 42, Harshit Chowdhay 46, Sarthak Bharadwaj 40, Faisal Alvi 32, Raju 4/56, Amrith Yadav 4/48); Secunderabad Nawabs 210 in 45.1 overs & 153/5 in 27 overs (Takshith Rao 59, Harish 30 batting) vs Rohit XI 2470 in 29.2 overs (A Vigneshwar 70, Ashrith Goud 47, Govind Kaustub 3/38, M Sai Shruthish 3/22).

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .