SC allows Telangana Cricket Association to get BCCI membership

Hyderabad: In what could be a major boost of their dream project, permission was granted by the Supreme Court to the Telangana Cricket Association (TCA) for associate membership of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). In the judgment given recently, the Supreme Court said the TCA has the liberty to make a representation for grant of associate membership in BCCI.

Speaking on the judgment, Dharm Gurava Reddy, founder and secretary of TCA, said it is a historic judgment. “We have been waiting for so many years. We have been pleading with CoA in the past for granting associate membership. The Hyderabad Cricket Association failed to promote cricket in the Telangana districts. This is a big victory for us,’’ he said.

The SC has directed that the constitution of BCCI permits a State to have an Associate Member in addition to one Full Member, in this case, HCA. The BCCI can exercise its discretion under Rule 3 (a) (iii) (B) of the Constitution, providing for the power to admit an Associate Member.

Reddy said they will be filing a fresh application to the BCCI with all relevant documents. Chief coach and former Test star Abid Ali welcomed the decision of the Supreme Court. The TCA is conducting the Kakatiya Cup from December 18 in Warangal.

