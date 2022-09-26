SC-appointed Supervisory Committee takes stock of HCA situation

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:56 PM, Mon - 26 September 22

Hyderabad: The Supreme Court-appointed four member committee, which was tasked to run the administration of the Hyderabad Cricket Association, met a day after the India-Australia T20 match, in Hyderabad on Monday.

The panel, consisting Justice (retd) NA Kakru, Director General, ACB, Telangana Anjani Kumar, former international cricketer SL Venkatapathy Rau and Vanka Pratap, said they deliberately didn’t involve themselves in the affairs of HCA as they were busy with the third T20 match scheduled at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium.

Speaking after the meet, Justice (retd) Kakru said, “There was a delay in the meeting which we did it thoughtfully, because at the point of time we received orders from honourable Supreme Court, the organisers were deep into the arrangements for the match. We didn’t want to intervene at that point of time despite the fact that we were seized by certain representations, seeking out indulgence,” he said.

“The match was over yesterday (Sunday) and today we assembled here. We met delegations and representatives and heard them at length. They are going to give written representation, which will be considered. There are other concerns like the expiry of the current HCA panel. We have summoned the record. They are going to produce on October 3 and we will address all the issues,” he added.

Meanwhile, Anjani Kumar said, “The conduct of the international match was a great success. Since the entire team was working on that, we didn’t want to take away their time. Now after the match, we decided to hold the review. We had a review for the whole day, representations were done, and records and documents verification will take some time. Some gave representation orally and we have given them time to give written representation. The committee will examine it,” he said.