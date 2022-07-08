SC grants interim bail to Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 02:37 PM, Fri - 8 July 22

Hyderabad: The Supreme Court on Friday granted interim bail to Alt News journalist Mohammed Zubair, who was arrested by Delhi Police over an “objectionable” tweet shared in 2018.

The interim bail has been granted for five days on the condition that he stays within the jurisdiction of the court and does not tweet in the near future.

On Thursday, Zubair moved the Supreme Court after the Allahabad High Court refused to quash the First Information Report filed against him by the Uttar Pradesh Police for calling three Hindutva supremacists— Bajrang Muni, Yati Narsinghanand and Anand Swaroop, “hatemongers” in a tweet.

The journalist has been booked under sections 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 201 (destruction of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code(IPC) and section 35 of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act.

