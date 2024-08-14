SC issues notices to Telangana govt on MLC nominations issue

The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued notice on a petition filed by BRS leaders Dasoju Sravan Kumar and Kurra Satyanarayana seeking to prevent the Telangana Governor from nominating members of the State Legislative Council.

14 August 2024

Hyderabad: The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued notice on a petition filed by BRS leaders Dasoju Sravan Kumar and Kurra Satyanarayana seeking to prevent the Telangana Governor from nominating members of the State Legislative Council. The Court issued a stay on the Telangana High Court’s judgement on the issue and posted the case for hearing after four weeks.

The Apex Court bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Prasanna Balachandran Varale was hearing the petition challenging the Telangana High Court’s judgment delivered on March 7. Though the High Court quashed the Governor’s rejection of the petitioners’ names, the petitioners were aggrieved by the High Court’s refusal to direct their nominations.

Amid reports that the Governor is now processing the nominations proposed by the Congress government which came into power last December, the petitioners approached the Supreme Court. The Court declined to pass on order of status quo on the MLC nomination, but clarified that the nomination will be subject to the outcome of the petition.