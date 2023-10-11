SC signs MoU with IIT Madras for enhancing technologies for court proceedings

An official statement from the Supreme Court said that the apex court under the leadership of the Chief Justice of India Justice DY Chandrachud is driving technological enhancement in making its process automated, user-friendly and citizen-centric to enhance access to justice.

By ANI Published Date - 07:16 PM, Wed - 11 October 23

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with IIT Madras for the collaboration on using artificial intelligence (AI) and emerging technologies for court proceedings.

The MoU was signed following the visit of the Chief Justice of India to IIT Madras in July this year.

The Supreme Court of India and IIT Madras will be collaborating on using AI and emerging technologies for transcription tools, summarization of page transcripts, translation tools, exclusive streaming platforms for court trials, process automation and large language models for the legal domain.

The collaboration which will focus on leveraging AI tools in capacity building and training, creating an e-Learning Platform and ICT skill development courses, is a significant leap forward in the incorporation of artificial intelligence (AI) and technology to enhance the efficiency, accessibility and capacity building of the legal domain.

The MoU is aimed to facilitate the digital transformation of the Indian judiciary, aligning it with the vision for a more efficient and technologically advanced legal ecosystem to improve access to justice.