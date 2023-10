| Supreme Court Collegium Nominates Four New Judges For Andhra Pradesh High Court

Supreme Court collegium nominates four new judges for Andhra Pradesh High Court

Supreme Court collegium has recommended four senior advocates Harinath, Kiranmayi, Sumit and Vijay as new judges in the advocates quota

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:19 PM, Wed - 11 October 23

New Delhi: The Supreme Court collegium has nominated four new judges for Andhra Pradesh High Court.

It has recommended four senior advocates Harinath, Kiranmayi, Sumit and Vijay as new judges in the advocates quota.

Also Read Amaravati Case: Nara Lokesh appears before CID for second day