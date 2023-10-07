SC to hear pleas on delay in clearing names recommended by collegium on Oct 9

The appointment of judges through the collegium system has in the past become a major flashpoint between the Supreme Court and the Centre with the mechanism drawing criticism from different quarters

By PTI Published Date - 07:55 PM, Sat - 7 October 23

New Delhi: The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Monday two petitions including the one alleging delay by the Centre in clearing the names recommended by the collegium for appointment and transfer of judges.

The appointment of judges through the collegium system has in the past become a major flashpoint between the Supreme Court and the Centre with the mechanism drawing criticism from different quarters. A Bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Sudhanshu Dhulia is scheduled to hear the pleas on October 9.

While hearing the matter on September 26, the apex court had voiced dismay over the “delay” in the appointment of judges and asked Attorney General R Venkataramani to use his office to resolve the issue.

“There were 80 recommendations pending until last week when 10 names were cleared. Now, the figure is 70, of which 26 recommendations are of transfer of judges, seven are reiterations, nine are pending without being returned to the collegium and one case is of appointment of the Chief Justice to a sensitive high court,” the Bench had said.

All these recommendations are pending since November last year, it had said.