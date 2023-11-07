SC turns down AP plea to stay KWDT-II proceedings

The Supreme court heard the writ petition filed by Andhra Pradesh challenging the fresh terms of reference given by the union government to the KWDT-II

Hyderabad: The Supreme Court on Tuesday turned down the plea of Andhra Pradesh to stay the proceedings of the Krishna Waters Disputes Tribunal-II.

The court heard the writ petition filed by Andhra Pradesh challenging the fresh terms of reference (ToR) given by the union government to the KWDT-II. The centre issued the gazette notification on the further ToR on October 6, entrusting the tribunal the task of deciding on sharing and distribution of Krishna water between the two riparian States.

The bench however wanted the counter affidavits to be filed on behalf of Telangana State and the union of India within two weeks. The Bench also directed that the Tribunal may continue its proceedings subject to the outcome of the writ petition.

Justice Suryakanth directed Telangana and the union of India to file their preliminary objections in Counter Affidavit.

C S Vaidyanathan, senior Counsel for Telangana submitted that the disputes raised by Andhra Pradesh would come under purview of Article 262 wherein the Water Disputes Tribunal was empowered to decide on the water disputes. He also submitted that since the writ petition was filed under Article 32, it would not be maintainable.

He submitted that since the very formation of Telangana, the state was seeking equitable share in river waters. He further submitted that he is ready argue the matter on the merits and therefore, there was 1no need give stay on the proceedings of KWDT-II.