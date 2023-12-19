Scale up seed exports from Telangana under OECD programme: Minister Thummala to seed companies

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:49 PM, Tue - 19 December 23

Farmers involved in seed production should be benefited from efforts to promote seed exports with globally recognised OECD labels and certification, said Thummala Nageswar Rao

Hyderabad: The Minister for Agriculture, Thummala Nageswar Rao on Tuesday wanted the seed companies to scale up the export of seed from the State under the OECD (Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development, an inter-governmental Organisation) programme that facilitates international trade.

Talking to representatives of seed companies and department officials in Secretariat, he said farmers involved in seed production should be benefited from efforts to promote seed exports with globally recognised OECD labels and certification.

The Minister directed officials that the licensing system be reviewed afresh while initiating measures to cancel the license of seed companies that were falling short on the infrastructure and standards stipulated for the purpose. In all, 1,325 seed companies have been issued licenses in the State.

The Minister had assured the farming cot the government would take almmunity thal necessary steps to make genuine and quality seed available to it through the Seed Development Corporation enabling it to reach out to the farmers with improvised services on par with the private seed companies.

The government was keen on developing the seed facilities and serving the farmers in a better way by focusing attention to better coordination between the seed agencies in both government and private sector.

He said the State, which has emerged as the hub of seed development was able to meet nearly 60 per cent of seed requirement in the country. Seed production was taken up in over 8 lakh acres spread over 1500 villages. Over 400 seed companies have been involved in the developing and supplying genuine seed to the farmers, thanks to the climatic conditions that turned a big advantage for seed production, he noted.