TS students excel in JEE Main paper-2

No student from Telangana figured among the top ranks in the exam held for BPlanning admissions.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 May 2024, 11:56 PM

Hyderabad: Telangana students excelled in paper–2 of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2024 results declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Saturday.

With 99.94958 percentile, Vivekjit Das secured first rank in the SC category in the BArch entrance test, while Boda Prabanjan Jadav and Banoth Rithwak with 99.87978 percentile bagged first and second ranks in the ST category in the same examination.

No student from Telangana figured among the top ranks in the exam held for BPlanning admissions. Sulagna Basack from Jharkhand and Muthu R from Tamil Nadu secured 100 NTA scores in the BArch entrance exam and bagged first and second ranks respectively.

Similarly, Kolasani Saketh Pranav from Andhra Pradesh and Arun Radhakrishnan from Karnataka secured first and second ranks in the BPlanning exam with 100 NTA scores.