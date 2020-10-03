SCCL clears proposals to open new, expand existing mines

SCCL Board approved the proposals to start an open cast mine in Kothagudem area, as well as the mining plans for expansion of Kasipet, RK-1A, Srirampur-1, Srirampur-3 and 3A underground mines

By | Published: 7:57 pm

Hyderabad: The Board of Directors of Singareni Collieries Corporation Limited (SCCL) on Saturday cleared the proposals for four new mining plans, construction contracts for third phase of solar power plants and also new uniforms to 3.65 crore workers in the Corporation. The meeting was chaired by SCCL Chairman and Managing Director N Sridhar.

To meet the future coal production requirements, the SCCL Board approved the proposals to start an open cast mine in Kothagudem area, as well as the mining plans for expansion of Kasipet, RK-1A, Srirampur-1, Srirampur-3 and 3A underground mines.

The Board also cleared the proposal to gift uniforms to its 3.65 crore workers and decided to award the contract to the Telangana State Handloom Weavers Cooperative Society (TSCO) on nomination basis. Another proposal for purchase of ammonium nitrate and other products for explosives used in the mines, was approved.

The Corporation has already commenced diversifying its portfolio and commenced construction of a 300 MW solar power plant. As part of the power plant, the Board cleared the proposals to award construction contract for third and last phase of the solar power plant with a 80.5 MW capacity.

Under the third phase, the floating solar power plants will be constructed on the water reservoir of Singareni Thermal Power Plant with 10 MW, and the Bellampally Dorli open cast mine quarry which has been shutdown with 5 MW. Further, solar panels will be erected at Kothagudem and Chennur as well as RG OC-1 and Dorli OC-1 overburden dumps.

Now you can get hand picked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .