SCCL Director urges employees to undergo Covid test

SCCL Director (Operations) S Chandrashekhar said necessary arrangements were made at the Singareni area hospitals and dispensaries to enable employees having symptoms to go for a rapid antigen test

By | Published: 7:23 pm

Hyderabad: Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) Director (Operations) S Chandrashekhar on Sunday asked the employees to go for Covid test if anyone had symptoms.

He said necessary arrangements were made at the Singareni area hospitals and dispensaries to enable employees having symptoms to go for a rapid antigen test. “We can contain the spread of Covid only by identifying patients and keeping them under isolation,” he explained in a statement issued here.

Some patients were behaving negligently in spite of having symptoms and deteriorating their health condition. “If a test is done immediately after knowing the symptoms, the patients can overcome the problem with medicines only and without any requirement for oxygen,” he said.

He said the family members of several employees faced complications for ignoring the tests in spite of having symptoms. Tracing, testing and treating were more crucial in controlling the spread of Covid, Chandrashekhar said.

The SCCL has supplied as many as 50,000 testing kits to the area hospitals and dispensaries for carrying out more tests. Instructions were also issued to officials to stock medicines and injections to meet the patients’ requirements for the next two months.

