Mancherial: Brothers honored with Nandi Awards for decades of social service

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 April 2024, 06:24 PM

Mancherial: Mohan Gajelli, a social activist and lecturer at a Government Degree College- Bellampalli, was conferred with a Nandi Award by Shikhara Arts of Hyderabad for rendering outstanding services to the needy for a period of 30 years.

He received the award at a programme held in Hyderabad on Monday.

His elder brother Rajalingu from Srirampur was also presented with a Nandi award by the same organisation considering his contributions to various fields including theatre and community services through Gajelli Charitable Trust for 25 years. Rajalingu is an employee of Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL).