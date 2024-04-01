Members of Joint Committee inspect DRCC in Mancherial

By Telangana Today Updated On - 1 April 2024, 06:52 PM

Mancherial: Members of a joint committee formed following a directive by the National Green Tribunal inspected the Dry Resource Collection Centre (DRCC) on the outskirts of Andalamma Colony here on Monday.

Members of the committee comprising of Telangana Pollution Control Board Chief Environmental Engineer Hanumantha Rao, Zonal Officer Laxmi Prasad and Mancherial municipal commissioner A Maruthi Prasad inspected the DRCC.

They discussed ways to address the inconvenience caused by emanating of smoke due to burning of dry and wet waste generated from the Mancherial civic body to residents of Andalamma Colony and surrounding areas.

Maruthi Prasad said that steps were being taken to address the menace by 10 days by creating a permanent dumping yard.

He stated that Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) agreed to provide a piece of 25 acres for the facility, following a request made by the civic body.

He noted that the centre would be shifted to the land once it was handed over to the municipality. He added the process of transferring land was under progress.

Md Naheem Pasha, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Mancherial Assembly Constituency Coordinator, who moved the NGT in September 2023, said that residents of Andalamma Colony and Green City, and ACC Colony were diagnosed with respiratory related ailments due to the toxic gases and foul smell produced from the DRCC.

He claimed that apex tribunal issued an order to form the committee responding his to petition. Pasha stated that some residents were unable to visit doctors considering their weak financial background. He regretted that children were forced to use nebulizers. He urged the members to address the menace at the earliest.