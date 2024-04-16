Singareni solar plants to be completed by August

By Anil Kumar Published Date - 16 April 2024, 09:35 PM

Hyderabad: The Singareni Collieries Company (SCCL), which is preparing to take up 232 MW solar plants in the second phase, is facing a tough task in completing the pending 55.5 MW of the proposed capacity of 300 MW of the first phase of the project, which has been delayed due to various reasons.

The project has missed a few deadlines set by the company in the past and it is learnt that the first phase would be completed by August this year. The company had taken up the construction of solar plants with a combined capacity of 300 MW in the first phase, out of which 224 MW including 5 MW floating solar plants have been completed last year and the remaining 76 MW was supposed to be completed by December 2023, but due to various reasons it could not be completed.

In February, the company managed to complete a 10.5 MW solar plant at Ramavaram in Kothagudem town and the remaining 55.5 MW was under various stages. According to SCCL chief (E&M) Power Projects NVK Viswanadha Raju, the pending plants would be completed by August.

The 76 MW projects comprise a 22 MW plant on an overburden dump in the Ramagundam-3 area, a 22.5 MW plant and a 10.5 MW solar plant in the Kothagudem area, an 11 MW plant in Chennur, and a 22 MW plant on an open cast-1 site.

Meanwhile, the company has handed over the 67.5 MW solar power project in the Mandamarri area to Bondada Engineering, an infrastructure engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) company. According to Singareni officials, the scope of the contract includes the design, engineering, supply, construction, erection, testing, and commissioning of the project, along with setting up the 220 KV transmission system. Bondada will also be responsible for the project’s operation and maintenance for ten years.

As part of the 232 MW second phase solar project, the company has proposed to set up a 67.5 MW plant in 240 acres in Mandamarri, 37 MW plant on 166 acres overburden dump in Ramagundam area and a 27.5 MW plant in 96 acres in Srirampur area.

* 55.5 MW solar plant to be completed by August

* 10.5 MW solar plant at Ramavaram in Kothagudem town completed in Feb

* 224 MW, including 5 megawatt floating solar plants, were completed last year

* 67.5 MW solar power project in the Mandamarri area handed over to Bondada Engineering

* In second phase, Singareni plans to set up a 232 MW solar plant.