SCCL employee killed over extramarital affair; four arrested in Kothagudem

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 July 2024, 08:30 PM

Kothagudem two-town police on Wednesday arrested four persons in connection with the murder of a SCCL employee.

Kothagudem DSP Abdul Rahaman informed that SCCL employee Sahu Eshwar Kumar (35) was attacked at his residential quarters at Gowthampur in Chunchupally mandal in the district on June 6. He died the next day while undergoing treatment for multiple stabbings he sustained, at a private hospital in Khammam. Based on the complaint of the his mother, Sahu Chandrakala, the Two-Town police booked a murder case and launched an investigation.

The prime accused Arike Ramesh, an auto-rickshaw driver, Battu Chandu, Ramesh’s wife Indira and wife of the deceased Mohammed Rehana alias Sahu Rehana were arrested and sent to judicial remand, Rahaman said. Eshwar and Rehana had got married in an inter-religious marriage.

The DSP informed that the prime accused had an extramarital affair with Rehana and wanted to eliminate Eshwar, against whom Ramesh also bore a grudge for vacating him from a SCCL residential quarters in the past. All the four plotted to kill Eshwar and as part of their plan Ramesh, Chandu and Indira stabbed Eshwar, the DSP said.