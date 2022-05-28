‘SCCL employees to get CMPF, pension benefits up to 60 years of age only’

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:38 PM, Sat - 28 May 22

SCCL Director N Balram held a meeting with CMPFO officials in Kothagudem on Saturday.

Kothagudem: With the Coal Mines Provident Fund Organisation (CMPFO) refusing to recognise the newly increased age limit of 61 years for SCCL employees, the officials of both the organisations held deliberations on modalities regarding settlement of CMPF and pension benefits. Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) Director (Finance) N Balram along with senior officials of CMPFO, Kothagudem Region Assistant Commissioner M Kanakamma to discuss the subject matter.

They discussed the CMPF and pension facility for the one year service of the employees increased with the enhancement of retirement age from 60 years to 61 years in Singareni and to allow CMPF and pension settlement after the age of 60 for all the company employees. Similarly the need for suspension of CMPF and pension contribution recovery from the employee after the age of 60 years was also discussed. Director Balaram informed that a final decision would be taken after consulting the representatives of the recognised trade union.

CMPF official Kanakamma said the settlement would be based on the CMPFO directions and the pensioner’s age limit of 60 years. Even if the employee sends the claim at the age of 61, he or she would be paid the CMPF balance up to the age of 60 along with interest. GM (Personnel) K Basavaiah, GM (PP) D Ravi Prasad, GM (Finance) Subba Rao, G (Education) Padmanabha Reddy, GM (EE & CSR) A Kumar Reddy and others present.

