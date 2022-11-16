SCCL Kabaddi, Ball Badminton tournament concludes in Kothagudem

Published Date - 08:49 PM, Wed - 16 November 22

Kothagudem: SCCL Company Level Kabaddi and Ball Badminton Tournament organised by Work People Sports and Games at Prakasam Stadium here concluded on Wednesday.

The company Director (PA&W) & (OP) S Chandrasekhar attended the tournament closing ceremony and presented prizes to winning teams. He told the players to take victory and defeat equally with sportsmanship and wished the defeated teams to work harder and become winners in the upcoming tournament.

Singareni Chairman & Managing Director N Sridhar has given special attention to sports and sportspersons and approved the sports budget, he said while thanking the C&MD on behalf of all the sportspersons. He advised the employees to practice sports, achieve success at Coal India level tournaments and to bring fame to SCCL.

GM (Personnel and Welfare) K Basavaiah said that SCCL management was paying special attention to the welfare of the employees and giving importance to sports and the sportsmen. Employees have to take advantage of the opportunities to become good sportsmen.

In finals matches on Wednesday, Yellandu-Manugur team won in the kabaddi event by beating RG-1 & RG-2 team by 36-30 points. Similarly in ball badminton finals RG-3-Bhupalpally team defeated BPA & MM team.

GM (IR & PM) A. Ananda Rao, GM (Civil) Ch Ramesh Babu, DGM.(Personnel and Welfare) K Srinivasa Rao, CMOAI president MRGK Murthy, TBGKS vice president M. Somi Reddy and others were present.