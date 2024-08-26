SCCL to store solar power in batteries

By Telangana Today Updated On - 26 August 2024, 07:36 PM

Karimnagar: The Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) is adopting an innovative method to store solar power in batteries. The company is in the process of introducing a battery energy storage system by utilizing modern technology. Besides utilizing power for its needs, the excess energy will be stored in batteries.

The solar power generated during the day will be stored in batteries and will be utilized for the company’s needs at night. Besides coal production, the company is excelling in power generation by establishing thermal power stations and solar power generation units. Excess energy has been supplied to the grid as the SCCL has no mechanism to store power. Every month, the company has to lose about 4 lakh units of power. The SCCL is spending Rs 6.65 to purchase a unit of power for its industrial operations and the unit cost is Rs 7.65 in between 6 pm to 10 pm.

In order to overcome the loss and reduce the company’s expenditure on energy, SCCL has decided to introduce the battery energy storage system. It is planning to set up a unit in Mandamarri area by spending Rs 5 crore. Tenders have also been invited to purchase batteries. Presently, the company is generating 1200 MW of thermal power and 272 MW of solar power through its plants.

Speaking to Telangana Today, SCCL General Manager (E&M), Solar Energy, GS Janakiram said that in order to store solar power, the company had decided to establish the battery energy storage system. Initially, they would establish a 1 MW storage (2.5 MW discharge) unit on a pilot basis. The power generated during the day time would be stored in batteries and the same quantity of power would be discharged at night and utilized for the needs of the company.

“Sometimes, the excess quantity of solar power has been supplied to the grid since the SCCL has no mechanism to store energy. To overcome the problem and save the company’s expenditure on energy, SCCL has decided to establish the battery energy storage system,” he said.