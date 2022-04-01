Schedule for TS LAWCET, PGLCET out

Hyderabad: A schedule for the Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET) 2022 and TS PG Law Common Entrance Test (TS PGLCET) 2022 has been released on Friday with online registration commencing from April 6 on the website https://lawcet.tsche.ac.in/ .

The last date for submission of online application without a late fee is June 6 and with a late fee of Rs.500 and Rs.1,000, the last dates are June 26 and July 5. The applications will also be accepted with a late fee of Rs.2,000 up to July 12. The registration fee is Rs.800 (Rs.500 for SC/ST and PH candidates).

Candidates can make corrections to already submitted online applications between July 5 and 12. Hall tickets can be downloaded from the website from July 15, TS LAWCET and PGLCET Convener, Prof. GB Reddy said.

The TS LAWCET for three-year degree LLB course will be held on July 21, whereas TS LAWCET for five-year LLB courses and TS PGLCET for LLM courses is scheduled for July 22. Following the test, a preliminary key will be released on July 26 and the last date for submission of objections on the preliminary key is July 28. The results declaration date will be notified later.

