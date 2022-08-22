School Principal in Amethi held for molesting girl student

By IANS Published: Published Date - 12:41 PM, Mon - 22 August 22

Amethi: A principal in a private school has been arrested for allegedly molesting a Class 11 student.

According to police reports, the principal had summoned the girl on Sunday to fill a form.

Despite it being a holiday, the 17-year-old went to the school with her Aadhaar card to fill the form. The girl later complained to her parents that the principal had molested her in the school.

Musafirkhana police station SHO Amar Singh said that based on the complaint of the victim’s father, the principal has been arrested and booked under the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO).

The girl is being sent for a medical examination.