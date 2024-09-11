School van driver held for chain snatching in Hyderabad

U Sagar (24), a private school van driver from Lingampally was arrested for chain snatching offences at Alkapur Colony in Narsingi on Wednesday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 September 2024, 07:50 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Rajendranagar Central Crime Station officials along with the local police caught a private school van driver involved in chain snatching offences at Alkapur Colony in Narsingi on Wednesday. Officials recovered 30 grams gold ornaments, a bike and mobile phone from him.

The arrested person was identified as U Sagar (24) from Gulmohar Park in Lingampally.

According to the police, Sagar, who works as a private school van driver, took to crime as his income seemed meagre to support his family. In search of a better job, he explored several opportunities, but his efforts were unsuccessful, leading to further financial deterioration.

He committed two chain snatchings recently, one each at Narsingi and KPHB. He was earlier arrested by the KPHB police and jailed. However, after coming out on bail about 20 days ago, he continued committing offences.