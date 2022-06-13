Schools in Telangana reopen after summer vacation

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 11:18 AM, Mon - 13 June 22

Photo: Surya Sridhar

Hyderabad: The schools under all managements across the State have started to ring their bells as they reopened for the fresh academic year i.e., 2022-23 after the summer vacation on Monday.

As students returned to the schools, the campuses wore a festive look. Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy visited the Government Girls High School, Mahabubia, here and greeted students as they returned to the schools.

The State government has introduced the English medium of instruction for the Classes I to VIII in all government and local body schools from this year. Accordingly, a total of 1.04 lakh government teachers were trained in collaboration with Azim Premji University. This apart, the government is providing textbooks in bilingual i.e., English and Telugu from this academic year.