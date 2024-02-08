5 students from TSWR CoE Bellampalli get admissions at Azim Premji University

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 February 2024, 08:30 PM

Mancherial: Five students belonging to Telangana Social Welfare Residential Centre of Excellence (TSWR CoE)-Bellampalli got admissions at Azim Premji University (APU) in Bengaluru by excelling in a national-level written test and online interview of which results were declared on Thursday.

TSWR CoE Bellampalli principal Inala Saidulu said that P Deepak, G Sumedh, N Ganesh, B Madhu and B Shiv Murthy cracked seats in various degrees courses offered by the premiere institution by shining in a written test and an online interview. He along with officials congratulated and felicitated the students for securing admissions at the university.

The principal advised other students to draw inspiration from the rankers. A student from the Centre got admissions at APU in 2023. Vice principal of the centre K Raj Kumar, joint vice principal Ponnam Srinivas, higher education cell coordinator Avunuri Ravi, Laxminarayana, M Shobha, Ramesh, Sriram Varma and Mitta Ramesh and several teachers of the centre were present.