Three students of TSWR CoE Bellampalli crack admissions at APU Bengaluru

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 May 2024, 06:42 PM

Mancherial: Three students from Telangana Social Welfare Residential Centre of Excellence (TSWR CoE)-Belleampalli got admissions at Azim Premji University (APU)-Bengaluru by clearing the two-stage entrance examination of which results were declared on Friday.

TSWR CoE-Bellampalli Principal Inala Saidulu said that Duguta Anji, Elpula Rajender and Golla Balaramudu were qualified to pursue different undergrad programmes at the APU’s Bhopal campus. He stated that the students appeared for a written and interview held as part of admissions into various courses.

Already, five students of the Centre secured admissions at the university in the admission process conducted in January. The students Pulluri Deepak, Gadapala Samedh, Nagamalla Ganesh, Battula Madhu and Bandari Shivamurthy bagged the admissions. The university conducts admissions yearly twice.

Regional Coordinating Officer K Swarupa Rani congratulated the students for getting admissions at the prestigious university.