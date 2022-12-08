Science fairs help students in becoming scientists: Adilabad Collector

Collector Sikta Patnaik said that science fairs would help students to become scientists of future generations.

Students present a dance show during the inaugural ceremony of the two-day long 50th science, mathematics and environmental exhibition held in Adilabad on Thursday.

She formally launched the two-day long 50th science, mathematics and environmental exhibition and presentation of district-level Innovation in Science Pursuit for Inspired Research (INSPIRE) awards to be held on the premises of a private school here on Thursday. Underling the role of fairs, she told teachers to encourage students who come up with innovative thoughts. She said that the government could not organize major events due to Covid-19 induced lockdown in the last two years. She stated that 600 students belonging to several schools were participating in the exhibition.

Adilabad MLA Jogu Ramanna said science fairs would play a crucial role in dissuading people from believing superficial beliefs. He stated that the government was taking steps to improve infrastructure and to strengthen State-run educational institutions. He cited the Mana Ooru-Mana Badi scheme.

Later, cultural programmes presented by the students enthralled the audiences.

Zilla Parishad chairperson Rathod Janardhan, DCCB chairman Addi Boja Reddy, ITDA-Utnoor project officer K Varun Reddy, Additional Collector Rizwan Shaik Basha, trainee collector P Srija, RDO Ramesh, District Educational Officer Pranitha, District Science Officer Raghu Ramana, teachers and local councillors were present.