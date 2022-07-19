Notorious ganja smuggler held for murder in Adilabad

Published Date - 05:57 PM, Tue - 19 July 22

Adilabad: A notorious ganja smuggler was arrested for allegedly murdering a degree student a few days back. He was produced before pressmen here on Tuesday. A knife used for committing the crime was recovered from him. Adilabad DSP V Umender said that the accused person was Thorat Preetham from Ambedkar nagar in the district headquarters. He was booked for indulging in trading of banned ganja.

|The victim was Gudla Sai Kumar of Vidyanagar in the town. Preetham was detained while moving suspiciously in the district centre during a vehicle check.

On being interrogated, Preetham confessed to committing the crime following a tiff over his ganja smuggling with Sai Kumar in a bar on July 13. He admitted that he killed the student as he criticized him for spoiling the lives of youngsters by peddling the prohibited contraband substance. He disclosed that he stabbed Sai to death with a knife that he was always carrying for self-defense.