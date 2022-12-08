Kothagudem: SGEF extends financial help to MBBS student

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:31 PM, Thu - 8 December 22

Kothagudem: Shyamala Gopalan Educational Foundation (SGEF) has extended financial assistance to a medical student with poor financial background.

The student, Mahesh of Paloncha in the district, was studying MBBS first year at Kamineni Institute of medical sciences (KIMS) in Hyderabad. His parents who faced financial difficulties to meet the expenditure of their son’s education approached the foundation founder N Suresh Reddy for help.

Responding to their plea, Suresh Reddy handed over a cash cheque of Rs 20, 000 to the student at his residence at Paloncha on Thursday. He also assured the student to provide further help to continue his MBBS. Mahesh and his parents thanked the SGEF founder for his generous act.

The SGEF founder further informed that the foundation has initiated a group insurance scheme for small time transporters and auto rickshaw drivers in which a life cover of Rs 5 lakh was given to 500 families in Paloncha town as part of Dr. Shyamal Gopalan’s birth anniversary.

The foundation has been conducting skill development and career counselling programmes for students in towns like Sircilla, Siddipet, Sangareddy and others to boost their job skills, Suresh Reddy said.

SGEF embarked on a prestigious education project last this year with Sri World School, being set up in Hyderabad. It was aimed to pave the way for significant changes in the country’s educational landscape through the school project, he added.