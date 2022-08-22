Science says Chiropractic is the Holistic approach to your Health

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:44 PM, Mon - 22 August 22

Chiropractic care is based on the idea that your body can heal itself with the help of specific hands-on manipulations from a trained professional –it’s being Physio who has eminent biomechanical knowledge in India. These manipulations help realign your joints and can potentially lead to pain relief.

The ancient Greek physician Hippocrates, quoted – “Look well to the Spine for the cause of the disease “because if we even have minor subluxations in the spinal vertebrae, that may lead to faulty neural input for our vital and visceral organs thus resulting in their malfunction causing not only Musculoskeletal problems but also affect the organ functions of our body.

Daniel David Palmer formulated the theory of Chiropractic medicine and later Dr. Gonstead with his scientific clinical trials took forward in establishing it as an evidence-based science.

In spinal manipulation, the practitioner uses their hands to apply a controlled, sudden force to a specific vertebra or peripheral joint called [High-Velocity Low Amplitude Thrust – HVLA ].We also use an Adjustor/Activator a handheld device to align them. A Drop table is a wonderful adjunct that helps in the process of correcting misalignments. Other props like Y-Strapare also used to correct the spine as a whole. We put you on Decompression – Distraction device which made us the best non–surgical Spine center in Andhrapradesh avoiding many people from getting surgeries done.

We start our screening with an X-ray whole spine and later confirm with the Nervoscope to identify the subluxations. The current studies provide the strongest evidence to date that chiropractic care is safe, effective,and results in high levels of patient satisfaction and perceived treatment benefits, thus strengthening this conservative non-drug option for Low back pain;Neck pain; Cervicogenic headaches; Gastritis; Liver and kidney malfunctions and many more.The American College of Physicians,the U.S.Food and Drug Administration, and the Joint Commission all recommend nondrug therapies for pain as an initial treatment approach.

We will advise on your workstation /Kitchen ergonomics for improving your posture and to work pain-free; strengthening /stabilization exercises which have to be followed for appropriate results and help for better neuro-physiological functions.

Don’t seek chiropractic adjustment if you have Severe osteoporosis; loss of strength in an arm or leg; Metastasis in the spine; Ankylosing spondylitis; Persons who are at known risk of stroke; A known bone abnormality in the upper neck;and if you are Pregnant.

As a wholistic center, we provide evidence-basedworld-class treatments which help you to improve your posture; immunity; making you disease free, and helping for your longevity.

For more details visit: https://www.balajiwholistic.com/