SCR announces restoration of certain daily passenger trains

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:16 PM, Tue - 2 August 22

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway on Tuesday announced the restoration of certain daily passenger trains.

Accordingly, with effect from August 18, Train No. 17659 Secunderabad – Bhadrachalam Rd will depart at 6.50 pm and arrive the next day at 3.30 am while starting August 19, Train No. 17660 Bhadrachalam Rd – Secunderabad will depart at 1 am and arrive at 9.20 am.

Enroute, Train No. 17659/17660 Secunderabad – Bhadrachalam Rd – Secunderabad Daily Express will stop at Moula-Ali, Charlapalli, Ghatkesar, Bibinagar, Bhongir, Yadadri, Aler, Jangaon, Raghunathpalli, Ghanapur, Kazipet, Warangal, Chintalpalli, Yelgur, Intekanne, Kesamudram, Mahbubabad, Garla, Dornakal, Pocharam, Karepalli and Gandhipuram stations in both the directions. These trains will consists of 3A, Sleeper and General Second Class Coaches.

The SCR has also announced the restoration of Train No. 17261/17262 Guntur – Tirupati – Guntur Daily Express with effect from August 18.