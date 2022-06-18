SCR cancels 34 MMTS train services on June 18, 19

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:19 PM, Sat - 18 June 22

File Photo.

Hyderabad: The South Central Railways (SCR) has announced the cancellation of 34 MMTS services in the city on June 18 and 19.

According to a press release issued here on Saturday, the cancelled MMTS trains include nine Lingampalli – Hyderabad services (Train Nos. 47129, 47132, 47133, 47135, 47136, 47137, 47139, 47138 & 47140), nine Hyderabad – Lingampalli services(Train Nos. 47105, 47109, 47110, 47111, 47112, 47114, 47116, 47118 & 47120), seven Falaknuma – Lingampalli services(Train Nos. 47153, 47164, 47165, 47166, 47203, 47220 & 47170), seven Lingampalli – Falaknuma services(Train Nos. 47176, 47189, 47210, 47187, 47190, 47191 & 47192) and one service each of Secunderabad – Lingampalli (Train No. 47150) and Lingampalli – Secunderabad (Train No. 47195).