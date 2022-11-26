SCR cancels certain MMTS services on November 27; details inside

Due to track maintenance works between Hafizpet – Lingampalli, SCR informed MMTS commuters that certain services have been cancelled
Hyderabad: Due to track maintenance works between Hafizpet – Lingampalli, the South Central Railway informed the MMTS commuters that certain services have been cancelled on November 27.
The MMTS services that have been cancelled are Lingampalli – Hyderabad (47128), Hyderabad – Lingampalli (47104), Lingampalli – Falaknuma (47173), Falaknuma – Lingampalli (47211), Falaknuma – Lingampalli (47155) and Lingampalli – Falaknuma (47179).
Likewise, the Hyderabad – Lingampalli (47108) train was rescheduled, the SCR said.