| Scr Cancels Certain Mmts Services On November 27 Details Inside

SCR cancels certain MMTS services on November 27; details inside

Due to track maintenance works between Hafizpet – Lingampalli, SCR informed MMTS commuters that certain services have been cancelled

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:30 PM, Sat - 26 November 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Due to track maintenance works between Hafizpet – Lingampalli, the South Central Railway informed the MMTS commuters that certain services have been cancelled on November 27.

The MMTS services that have been cancelled are Lingampalli – Hyderabad (47128), Hyderabad – Lingampalli (47104), Lingampalli – Falaknuma (47173), Falaknuma – Lingampalli (47211), Falaknuma – Lingampalli (47155) and Lingampalli – Falaknuma (47179).

Also Read 38 special trains for Sabarimala pilgrims from Telugu states

Likewise, the Hyderabad – Lingampalli (47108) train was rescheduled, the SCR said.