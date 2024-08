| Scr Cancels Trains On Certain Routes Due To Non Interlocking Works At Satna In Mp

SCR cancels trains on certain routes due to non-interlocking works at Satna in MP

SCR officials requested rail users to make a note of the change in train schedule and plan their travel accordingly.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 August 2024, 06:35 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Due to non-interlocking works at Satna in Madhya Pradesh in connection with new line works, certain trains have been cancelled, the South Central Railway (SCR) said in a press release.

Accordingly, Danapur – Secunderabad (03225) service running on September 19, Secunderabad – Danapur (03226) running on September 22, Muzaffarpur – Secunderabad (05293) running on September 17 and 24, Secunderabad – Muzaffarpur (05294) running on September 19 and 26, Secunderabad – Danapur (07647) running on September 14 and 21 and Danapur – Secunderabad (07648) running on September 16 and 23 have been cancelled.

