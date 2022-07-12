SCR formulates action plan to tackle heavy rains in monsoon

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:48 PM, Tue - 12 July 22

Hyderabasd: The South Central Railway (SCR) has further strengthened action plans to tackle heavy rains during the present monsoon season and identified 87 vulnerable sections and 915 bridges across the zone, where precautionary measures have been enhanced with round-the-clock surveillance.

The field staff is also fully equipped with protective clothing and devices to undertake uninterrupted patrolling. The action plan has been devised taking into account inputs from all the departments. Multi-disciplinary teams have been formed to monitor the train operations and infrastructure maintenance.

The zone has undertaken regular monitoring of track during the monsoon period to ensure working of pumps and water drains to prevent flooding and stopping of trains. The tracks are monitored on daily basis across all the divisions of the zone and the status is reported to concerned officials. Gang patrolling will be introduced during abnormal rainfall / storm on receipt of weather warning.

Patrol:

Vulnerable locations have been identified on tracks and bridges and patrolling has been enhanced and GPS trackers are also being used to monitor the patrolling. Stationary watchmen are posted at identified critical locations such as bridges and approach roads of newly constructed bridges.

Around 1,917 Railway Affecting Tanks have been identified which are being jointly inspected by the Railway and State Government officials. State level meetings are also being conducted with Irrigation officials to review the status of the tanks and repairs. Also, 22 automated water level monitoring devices are installed on identified major bridges which provide continuous data of water levels at these locations.

The SCR has monsoon emergency reserve stock of materials such as sand, boulders, empty cement bags, tarpaulin sheets, girders and steel cribs etc to restore track / bridges.

Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager (In-Charge) has instructed the officials and staff to be on high alert during this period to prevent any untoward incidents. He directed all the six divisions to strictly implement safety precautions and reiterated that there should be zero tolerance against breach of safety.