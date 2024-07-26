After week-long rain, sun shines over Hyderabad; light showers in store

Rajendranagar records 13.5 mm of rainfall, followed closely by Yousufguda with 12.8 mm and Lungerhouse with 12.3 mm

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 July 2024, 11:53 AM

Hyderabad: Residents of Hyderabad experienced a partly sunny morning on Friday following a week of persistent rains. Early Friday hours still saw drizzles, but the sun eventually made an appearance, offering a brief respite from the wet weather.

In 24 hours leading up to 8:30 am on Friday, Rajendranagar recorded 13.5 mm of rainfall, followed closely by Yousufguda with 12.8 mm and Lungerhouse with 12.3 mm. Other localities across the city also reported light rains.

Despite the break in heavy rainfall, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted light rain or drizzle for Hyderabad on Friday.