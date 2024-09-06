Friday, Sep 6, 2024
South Central Railway reschedules / diverts trains due to water overflowing on tracks

In view of the water overflowing over tracks at Rayanapadu station, several trains have been rescheduled and one train was diverted

By Telangana Today
Updated On - 6 September 2024, 10:11 AM
File Photo

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) has diverted eight trains and rescheduled one train in view of the water overflowing on tracks at Rayanapadu railway statioin. Following are the diverted or rescheduled trains:

Diversion:

S. No. T. No. From To Date Diverted Via Remarks
 

1

 20820 Okha Puri 04.09.24 Motumari-Vishnupuram-Guntur-Vijayawada NIL
 

2

  

 

12626

  

 

New Delhi

  

 

Trivandrum

  

 

03.09.24

  

Kazipet – Secunderabad- Sulehalli- Guntakal – Renigunta

 All stopping stations between Warangal-Renigunta are skipped.

Earlier restored in normal route vide Bulletin No-46
 

3

 12626  

New Delhi

  

Trivandrum

 04.09.24 Kazipet – Secunderabad- Sulehalli- Guntakal – Renigunta All stopping stations between Warangal-Renigunta are skipped
 

4

  

18045

  

Shalimar

  

Hyderabad

 05.09.24 Vijayawada-Krishna Canal-Guntur-Pagidipalli All stopping stations between Vijayawada-Bibi nagar are skipped
 

5

  

12269

  

Chennai Central

  

H. Nizamuddin

  

06.09.24

 Duvvada-Simhachalam-Vizianagaram-Rayagada-Titlagarh-Nagpur All stopping stations between Vijayawada-Nagpur are skipped
 

6

  

18111

  

TATA

  

Yesvantpur

  

05.09.24

 Vijayawada-Krishna Canal-Guntur-Nandyal-Guntakal-Bellary All stopping stations between Vijayawada-Guntakal are skipped
7 16032 SVDK Chennai Central 03.09.24 Kazipet – Secunderabad- Sulehalli- Guntakal – Renigunta All stopping stations between Jammikunta-Chennai Central are skipped
8 02122 Jabalpur Madurai 05.09.24 Kazipet – Secunderabad- Sulehalli- Guntakal – Renigunta- Chennai Egmore All stopping stations between Ballarshah-Chennai Egmore are skipped

Reschedule of trains:

S. No. Train No. From To Date Remarks
1 18046 Hyderabad Shalimar 06.09.24 Rescheduled by 120 mins
will start at 10:00 hrs instead of 08:00 hrs from Hyderabad 

 

