South Central Railway reschedules / diverts trains due to water overflowing on tracks

In view of the water overflowing over tracks at Rayanapadu station, several trains have been rescheduled and one train was diverted

By Telangana Today Updated On - 6 September 2024, 10:11 AM

File Photo

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) has diverted eight trains and rescheduled one train in view of the water overflowing on tracks at Rayanapadu railway statioin. Following are the diverted or rescheduled trains:

Diversion:

S. No. T. No. From To Date Diverted Via Remarks 1 20820 Okha Puri 04.09.24 Motumari-Vishnupuram-Guntur-Vijayawada NIL 2 12626 New Delhi Trivandrum 03.09.24 Kazipet – Secunderabad- Sulehalli- Guntakal – Renigunta All stopping stations between Warangal-Renigunta are skipped. Earlier restored in normal route vide Bulletin No-46 3 12626 New Delhi Trivandrum 04.09.24 Kazipet – Secunderabad- Sulehalli- Guntakal – Renigunta All stopping stations between Warangal-Renigunta are skipped 4 18045 Shalimar Hyderabad 05.09.24 Vijayawada-Krishna Canal-Guntur-Pagidipalli All stopping stations between Vijayawada-Bibi nagar are skipped 5 12269 Chennai Central H. Nizamuddin 06.09.24 Duvvada-Simhachalam-Vizianagaram-Rayagada-Titlagarh-Nagpur All stopping stations between Vijayawada-Nagpur are skipped 6 18111 TATA Yesvantpur 05.09.24 Vijayawada-Krishna Canal-Guntur-Nandyal-Guntakal-Bellary All stopping stations between Vijayawada-Guntakal are skipped 7 16032 SVDK Chennai Central 03.09.24 Kazipet – Secunderabad- Sulehalli- Guntakal – Renigunta All stopping stations between Jammikunta-Chennai Central are skipped 8 02122 Jabalpur Madurai 05.09.24 Kazipet – Secunderabad- Sulehalli- Guntakal – Renigunta- Chennai Egmore All stopping stations between Ballarshah-Chennai Egmore are skipped

Reschedule of trains:

S. No. Train No. From To Date Remarks 1 18046 Hyderabad Shalimar 06.09.24 Rescheduled by 120 mins

will start at 10:00 hrs instead of 08:00 hrs from Hyderabad