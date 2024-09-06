South Central Railway reschedules / diverts trains due to water overflowing on tracks

In view of the water overflowing over tracks at Rayanapadu station, several trains have been rescheduled and one train was diverted
Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) has diverted eight trains and rescheduled one train in view of the water overflowing on tracks at Rayanapadu railway statioin. Following are the diverted or rescheduled trains:
Diversion:
|S. No.
|T. No.
|From
|To
|Date
|Diverted Via
|Remarks
|
1
|20820
|Okha
|Puri
|04.09.24
|Motumari-Vishnupuram-Guntur-Vijayawada
|NIL
|
2
|
12626
|
New Delhi
|
Trivandrum
|
03.09.24
|
Kazipet – Secunderabad- Sulehalli- Guntakal – Renigunta
|All stopping stations between Warangal-Renigunta are skipped.
Earlier restored in normal route vide Bulletin No-46
|
3
|12626
|
New Delhi
|
Trivandrum
|04.09.24
|Kazipet – Secunderabad- Sulehalli- Guntakal – Renigunta
|All stopping stations between Warangal-Renigunta are skipped
|
4
|
18045
|
Shalimar
|
Hyderabad
|05.09.24
|Vijayawada-Krishna Canal-Guntur-Pagidipalli
|All stopping stations between Vijayawada-Bibi nagar are skipped
|
5
|
12269
|
Chennai Central
|
H. Nizamuddin
|
06.09.24
|Duvvada-Simhachalam-Vizianagaram-Rayagada-Titlagarh-Nagpur
|All stopping stations between Vijayawada-Nagpur are skipped
|
6
|
18111
|
TATA
|
Yesvantpur
|
05.09.24
|Vijayawada-Krishna Canal-Guntur-Nandyal-Guntakal-Bellary
|All stopping stations between Vijayawada-Guntakal are skipped
|7
|16032
|SVDK
|Chennai Central
|03.09.24
|Kazipet – Secunderabad- Sulehalli- Guntakal – Renigunta
|All stopping stations between Jammikunta-Chennai Central are skipped
|8
|02122
|Jabalpur
|Madurai
|05.09.24
|Kazipet – Secunderabad- Sulehalli- Guntakal – Renigunta- Chennai Egmore
|All stopping stations between Ballarshah-Chennai Egmore are skipped
Reschedule of trains:
|S. No.
|Train No.
|From
|To
|Date
|Remarks
|1
|18046
|Hyderabad
|Shalimar
|06.09.24
|Rescheduled by 120 mins
will start at 10:00 hrs instead of 08:00 hrs from Hyderabad