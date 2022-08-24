SCR to operate special trains from Kacheguda to clear extra rush

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:29 PM, Wed - 24 August 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) is operating special trains between various destinations to clear the extra rush. These special trains include Kacheguda – Tirupati and Kacheguda – Nagarsol, according to a press release.

Accordingly, Train No.07795 Kacheguda-Tirupati will depart at 10.30 pm on August 26 and arrive the next day 10 am and in return, Train Nop.07796 Tirupati-Kacheguda departs at 3.30 pm on August 27 and arrive the next day at 3.45 am.

Train 07097 Kacheguda-Nagarsol will depart at 10.20 pm on August 28 and arrive the next day at 8.35 am while in return, Train No.07098 Nagarsol-Kacheguda departs at 10 pm on August 29 and arrive the next day at 9.45 am.

The Kacheguda-Tirupati-Kacheguda special trains will stop at Umdanagar, Shadnagar, Jadcherla, Mahbubnagar, Wanaparthi Rd, Gadwal, Kurnool City, Dhone, Gooty, Tadipatri, Yerraguntla, Kadapa, Rajampet and Renigunta stations in both the directions.

The Kacheguda-Nagarsol-Kacheguda special trains will stop at Malkajgiri, Medchal, Kamareddi, Nizamabad, Basar, Dharmabad, Mudkhed, Nanded, Purna, Parbhani, Jalna and Aurangabad stations in both the directions.