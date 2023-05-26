| Scr To Run 10 Special Trains Between Hyderabad And Cuttack

SCR to run 10 special trains between Hyderabad and Cuttack

To clear extra rush, SCR will run ten summer special trains between Hyderabad and Cuttack

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:15 PM, Fri - 26 May 23

Hyderabad: To clear extra rush, the South Central Railway (SCR) will run ten summer special trains between Hyderabad and Cuttack.

Accordingly, the Hyderabad – Cuttack (07165) train will run on May 30, June 6, 13, 20 and 27. The Cuttack – Hyderabad (07166) train will run on May 31, June 7, 14, 21 and 28.

These special trains consist of AC II tier, AC III tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches, SCR said.