Secunderabad railway station redevelopment work at brisk pace

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:50 PM, Mon - 8 May 23

Secunderabad railway station development works

Hyderabad: The redevelopment work of the Secunderabad railway station being taken-up by the South Central Railway (SCR) is underway at a fast pace.

Major works related to temporary booking office and Railway Protection Force (RPF) building, being taken-up in a phase wise manner, are progressing as per the proposed plan and schedule, senior SCR officials on Monday said.

The work is being taken up at a cost of nearly Rs.700 crore and is being monitored to ensure timely completion of the prestigious project. The redeveloped station will cater to the steadily increasing footfall and will be able to meet the passengers demand for the next 40 years.

Railway officials said that the construction work for temporary offices has been taken up after completing Soil Investigation Work and Topographic Survey.

Laying of foundations, erection of columns and shelter works are completed for temporary booking office. Flooring, plumbing, electrical and false ceiling works are in progress. The new temporary booking office is likely to be opened later this month.

Similarly the work related to the new upcoming RPF building has been proceeding at a brisk pace. Already works related to construction of foundation and columns has been completed. The new building is likely to be opened in the next few months, officials said.

A new station building is also likely to come in the south-side of the existing station building. To accommodate passengers coming in this direction underground parking facility is also being provided.

In this regard, excavation and foundation works for the basement at south side of the station are in

progress currently.

Already, excavation work along with laying of beds for underground tanks has been completed at Platform No.10. In the next stage, reinforcement bar binding works are in progress.

Simultaneously, shifting of offices north side building is under progress. As of now, 60 per cent of the utilities shifting has been completed, while the remaining utilities shifting in progress.

SCR General Manager Arun Kumar Jain said the Secunderabad railway station which is a major railway station in the twin cities was being redeveloped to give elegant look and provide world class amenities.