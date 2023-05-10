South Central Railway records best ever performance in April 2023

SCR achieved originating passenger revenue of Rs 465.38 crore during April 2023, which is the highest ever earnings in the segment for April month in any financial year

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:14 PM, Wed - 10 May 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) has begun the new financial year 2023-24 on a robust note with the zone recording its best ever performance in both passenger and freight segments for the month of April in any financial year.

The zone achieved originating passenger revenue of Rs 465.38 crore during April 2023, which is the highest ever earnings in the segment for April month in any financial year. This is also the second best monthly earnings for any financial year.

Railway officials said the spurt in growth was also witnessed in the number of originating passengers with 21.90 million being transported in April this year compared to 17.23 million last April, registering a growth of 27.10 per cent. Apart from the regular trains, the zone has also introduced additional special trains during this period to meet the summer demand from the passengers.

On the freight segment, the zone has registered 11.298 Metric Tonnes of freight loading in April 2023, which was also the best ever freight loading achieved for April in any financial year. This is nearly 7.5 per cent more than the corresponding loading recorded last year.

SCR General Manager Arun Kumar Jain said such achievements will definitely boost the morale of the staff and helps in taking forward the commitment for the rest of the financial year.

Also Read Secunderabad railway station redevelopment work at brisk pace