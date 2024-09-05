| Scr To Run 16 Special Train Services Between Secunderabad And Malda Town

SCR to run 16 special train services between Secunderabad and Malda Town

These special trains will consist of 2AC, 3AC, Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 5 September 2024, 04:10 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: In order to clear the rush of passengers during Dasara, Diwali and Chhat festivals, South Central Railway will run special trains between Secunderabad and Malda Town.

Accordingly, Train No. 03430 Malda Town – Secunderabad will be operated for eight trips on Tuesdays between October 8 to November 26 and Train No. 03429 Secunderabad – Secunderabad will make eight trips on Thursdays between October 10 to November 28.

Enroute, these special trains will stop at New Farakka, Rampurhat, Bolpur Santiniketan, Bardhaman, Dankuni, Andul, Kharagpur, Balasore, Bhadrak, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Khurda Rd, Berhampur, Srikakulam Rd, Vizianagaram, Kottavalasa, Pendurti, Duvvada, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Eluru, Vijayawada, Guntur, Nadikude, Miryalaguda and Nalgonda stations in both the directions.

These special trains will consist of 2AC, 3AC, Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches.